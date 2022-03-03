Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rises By 385.3%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 385.3% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.85. 132,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,204. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

