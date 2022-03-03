Old Port Advisors Trims Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILF. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

ILF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 42,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,283. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

