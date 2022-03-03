Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,341 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 953,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,539,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

