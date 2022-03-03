Lynch & Associates IN Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,494,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,901,715 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $21.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $858.23. 729,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,117,814. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $961.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $923.76. The stock has a market cap of $861.89 billion, a PE ratio of 179.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.