Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.44. The company had a trading volume of 99,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,361. The firm has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average of $98.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

