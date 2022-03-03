CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.56 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,638,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in American Express by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,060,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $337,762,000 after buying an additional 777,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.65. 89,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

