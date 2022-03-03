Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $116.97

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $116.97 and last traded at $117.84, with a volume of 32522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.21.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

