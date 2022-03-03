TD Securities Lowers Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$37.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CFP. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canfor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of Canfor stock traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,216. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$22.46 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.31.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.