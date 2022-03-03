Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Laurentian from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Aecon Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.79.

Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 465,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,154. The firm has a market capitalization of C$961.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

