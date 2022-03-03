Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 148.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SDE. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.28.

Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.43. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

