Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

Shares of EFX stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.08. The company had a trading volume of 213,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,511. The stock has a market cap of C$724.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.25. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$11.12.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

