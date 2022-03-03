Raymond James Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$19.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on FRU. CIBC raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.77.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.46. 758,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,990. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$7.02 and a 52-week high of C$14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 45.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.48.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.