Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 693 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Interface worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after buying an additional 104,720 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,138,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interface by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 346,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TILE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TILE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interface (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.