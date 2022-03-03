Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

NYSE:QS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 170,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 9.50. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,331,011 shares of company stock valued at $27,531,111 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

