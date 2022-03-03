Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Tower by 130.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 393,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,430,000 after acquiring an additional 332,682 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.14.

NYSE AMT traded up $5.23 on Thursday, hitting $236.23. 49,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.81 and a 200-day moving average of $268.93. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

