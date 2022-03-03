Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 114,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 98,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 162.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

MAXN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 7,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,519. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

