Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 162,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,083. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 372,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amyris by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amyris by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Amyris by 145.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRS. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

