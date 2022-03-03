Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
AMRS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 162,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,083. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.
In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on AMRS. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
