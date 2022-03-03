Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $140.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,303. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5,409.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $124.98.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,000.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.