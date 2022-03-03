e-Money (NGM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $694,974.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002580 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $21.67 million and $694,974.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Money has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.90 or 0.06651790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,501.05 or 1.00006376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002757 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

