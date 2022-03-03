Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $33.24 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 8179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Signal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Federal Signal by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

About Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.