Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $31.50. 7,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,681. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.