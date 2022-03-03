Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 646 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.71. 230,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,076,358. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

