Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,090 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock remained flat at $$50.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 22,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,461. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.