Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.79. 800,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,760,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $155.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

