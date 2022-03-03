Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Increases By 311.8%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, an increase of 311.8% from the January 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,552.7 days.
Shares of CMSQF remained flat at $$15.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. Computershare has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.
