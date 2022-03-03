Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Declines By 56.1%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the January 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CJPRY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 284,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,935. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.25. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

