Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Big Lots updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.21. 51,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

