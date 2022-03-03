Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Trading 5% Higher

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.45. 2,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $648.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
