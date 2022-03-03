Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Trading 5% Higher

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.45. 2,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $648.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

