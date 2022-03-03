Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.88 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.78 ($0.08). 413,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 313,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

