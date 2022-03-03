Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 5,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 66,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.69 price target on shares of Zimtu Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.03 million and a PE ratio of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a current ratio of 24.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

