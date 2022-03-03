Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,205 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.73 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.