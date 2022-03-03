Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises about 1.6% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPP traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $26.77. 29,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 662.67, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

