Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 633 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,893,000 after buying an additional 1,457,280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after buying an additional 2,239,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after buying an additional 154,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,189,000 after purchasing an additional 325,534 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.92. 66,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,715. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.