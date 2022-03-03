Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.69. The stock had a trading volume of 125,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,419. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $72.74 and a 12 month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

