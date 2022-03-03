West Oak Capital LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,860. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average is $165.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.