Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.1% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Shares of COST traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $532.79. 130,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,360. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $236.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

