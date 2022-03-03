Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.93. 492,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,124,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

