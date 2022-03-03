Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.56. 509,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,861,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

