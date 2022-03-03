ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 64.1% in February

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the January 31st total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.38% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. 3,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,470. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

