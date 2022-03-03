Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 207 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.13. 9,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.29. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

