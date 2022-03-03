Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,722,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.
SCHM traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.62. 4,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,110. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.33.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.