Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,722,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

SCHM traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.62. 4,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,110. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.33.

