Old Port Advisors Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 141,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of MET traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 296,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.93. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

