Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Tops One Day Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00184847 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00347401 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

