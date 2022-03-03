-$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.46). Allakos posted earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLK. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3,497.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,899 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 5,817.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 819,460 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $7,985,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,753,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allakos stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,256. Allakos has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

