Brokerages Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target at $88.27

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.09.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLDR traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.72. 106,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,749. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

