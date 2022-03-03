adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives €319.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €319.00 ($358.43).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($365.17) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($325.84) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €344.00 ($386.52) price objective on adidas in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($393.26) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of FRA:ADS traded up €1.15 ($1.29) during trading on Monday, hitting €205.50 ($230.90). 1,288,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €242.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €267.31. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

