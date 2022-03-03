Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Posts Earnings Results

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE RSI traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 88,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,884. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.81.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
