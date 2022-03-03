Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%.
BRDG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,187. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 313.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,836,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 81,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.