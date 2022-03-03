Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%.

BRDG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,187. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.21.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 313.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,836,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 81,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.