Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.20

Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.02), with a volume of 7046527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.42. The company has a market cap of £17.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04.

Get Power Metal Resources alerts:

In other Power Metal Resources news, insider Paul Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,834.83).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.