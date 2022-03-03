SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Old Port Advisors owned about 1.20% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Shares of EDIV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. 706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

