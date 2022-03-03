SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Old Port Advisors owned about 1.20% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000.
Shares of EDIV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. 706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $32.04.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.